US Open 2017: Brooks Koepka triumphs at Erin Hills

Updated 9:24 PM ET, Sun June 18, 2017

Powerful Floridian Brooks Koepka won his maiden major title with victory in the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills.
Koepka held off third-round leader Brian Harman (right), while Justin Thomas (left) faded after his US Open record low round in relation to par of nine-under 63 Saturday.
Japan&#39;s Hideki Matsuyama set the clubhouse lead at 12 under after a final round of 66. He ended up second, four shots adrift of Koepka, and tied with Harman.
England&#39;s Tommy Fleetwood held his nerve to clinch fourth on his own after only making one cut in his previous seven majors.
Popular American Rickie Fowler had to settle for another near miss in a major as he struggled to get his challenge going and ended up in a tie for fifth.
It wasn&#39;t to be back-to-back majors for Masters champion Sergio Garcia but the Spaniard finished tied 21st at four under.
Brooks Koepka wins his maiden major title with victory in the US Open at Erin Hills.