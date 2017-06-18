US Open 2017: Brooks Koepka triumphs at Erin HillsUpdated 9:24 PM ET, Sun June 18, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Koepka crowned championPowerful Floridian Brooks Koepka won his maiden major title with victory in the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills.Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: Koepka crowned championKoepka held off third-round leader Brian Harman (right), while Justin Thomas (left) faded after his US Open record low round in relation to par of nine-under 63 Saturday.Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: Koepka crowned championJapan's Hideki Matsuyama set the clubhouse lead at 12 under after a final round of 66. He ended up second, four shots adrift of Koepka, and tied with Harman. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: Koepka crowned championEngland's Tommy Fleetwood held his nerve to clinch fourth on his own after only making one cut in his previous seven majors. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: Koepka crowned championPopular American Rickie Fowler had to settle for another near miss in a major as he struggled to get his challenge going and ended up in a tie for fifth.Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: Koepka crowned championIt wasn't to be back-to-back majors for Masters champion Sergio Garcia but the Spaniard finished tied 21st at four under.Hide Caption 6 of 6Brooks Koepka wins his maiden major title with victory in the US Open at Erin Hills. More from SportRoyal Ascot: Horse sale of the century comes with royal approvalChampions Trophy: Pakistan pulls off famous win against old rival IndiaUS Open 2017: Brooks Koepka wins maiden major titleAmerica's Cup: Team New Zealand dominate USA in BermudaUS Open 2017: Justin Thomas shoots record score, Brian Harman leads