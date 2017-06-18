Breaking News

Sheriff David Clarke no longer under consideration for DHS job

By Jennifer Hansler and Tammy Kupperman, CNN

Updated 1:10 PM ET, Sun June 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sheriff Clarke plagiarized parts of thesis
Sheriff Clarke plagiarized parts of thesis

    JUST WATCHED

    Sheriff Clarke plagiarized parts of thesis

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sheriff Clarke plagiarized parts of thesis 01:16

(CNN)Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer under consideration for a position in the Department of Homeland Security, a DHS spokesman told CNN.

Who is controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke?
Who is controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke?
The spokesman added, "We wish him well."
Clarke, who was a vocal surrogate for President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, announced in May that he would be joining the administration as an assistant secretary in DHS, serving as a liaison with law enforcement at several levels across the country.
    "I am both honored and humbled to be appointed to this position" in the "office of partnership and programs," Clarke told WISN radio at the time. He said would begin the new role in June.
    However, the sheriff's potential appointment faced numerous problems. A review by CNN's KFILE found that Clarke plagiarized sections of his 2013 master's thesis on US security, failing to correctly attribute his sources at least 47 times.
    Sheriff David Clarke says he&#39;s unsure if Trump administration will still hire him after plagiarism report
    Sheriff David Clarke says he's unsure if Trump administration will still hire him after plagiarism report
    Read More
    Clarke himself has been the subject of scrutiny for his controversial comments, including calling members of the Black Lives Matter movement "purveyors of hate." He has also faced backlash for his management of a Milwaukee County Jail, in which an inmate died of dehydration after going a week without water, according to prosecutors.
    A representative for Clarke did not return CNN's request for comment.

    CNN's Andrew Kaczynski, Christopher Massie, Nathan McDermott, and Linh Tran contributed to this report.