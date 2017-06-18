Rubio: Trump firing Mueller 'not going to happen'

Story highlights Rubio said he didn't anticipate Comey's firing

He called on the White House to let the investigation go forward

Washington (CNN) Sen. Marco Rubio said Sunday he doesn't believe President Donald Trump will fire special counsel Robert Mueller or deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein from the federal investigation into Russian election meddling.

"That's not going to happen," Rubio said on CNN's "State of the Union." "I don't believe it's going to happen."

Despite Trump's tweets to the contrary, the Florida Republican said that Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion with members of Trump's orbit is fair. Rubio added he has "no reason" to have questions about the fairness of Mueller's investigation, and does not plan to change his mind on that unless presented with evidence.

"His reputation is stellar," Rubio said.

Rubio called on Trump and the administration to let the investigation go forward and not cast aspersions.

