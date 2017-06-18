Trump lawyer says President isn't under investigation, despite tweets

Story highlights Trump tweeted that he was being investigated

His lawyer said that was only a response to a story, not a confirmation

Washington (CNN) A representative from President Donald Trump's legal team said Trump is not under investigation, despite the President tweeting "I am being investigated" this week.

The lawyer, Jay Sekulow, contended the tweet was not a confirmation of the investigation, but instead a response to a report in The Washington Post

"That tweet was in response to a Washington Post story that ran with five unnamed sources," Sekulow said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Trump tweeted on Friday: "I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt"

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The Washington Post story cited five officials who had been briefed on interview requests from special counsel Robert Mueller with three top intelligence officials to see if Trump had attempted to obstruct justice.

