Washington (CNN)They may go by Representative, Senator, or President, but many in the nation's capital hold another important title: dad.
On Father's Day, a number of prominent Washingtonians and their families have taken to social media to express their gratitude.
President Donald Trump's namesake, Donald Jr., tweeted a message to his dad, thanking him for "everything you've taught us and for fighting everyday to #maga."
The President's eldest daughter, Ivanka, shared a tribute to her husband, Jared Kushner. Kushner and Ivanka have three children: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.
"Thank you, Jared, for loving, encouraging and teaching our kids (and me!) everyday. We love you very much!," she tweeted.
Vice President Mike Pence shared two Father's Day messages: one to his children and one to his father. "One of the greatest blessings of my life is being a Dad to the three greatest kids in the world," he tweeted in the former. In the latter, he wrote that he misses his father, Ed, "every day."
Second lady Karen Pence tweeted the same family photo her husband did, writing, "he's been the best dad to our kids."
Former first lady Michelle Obama posted a Father's Day message on Twitter and Instagram to her husband, former President Barack Obama.
"Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they'll always be your little girls. We love you," she wrote.
Obama quoted this message to share his feelings about fatherhood, saying: "Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be Sasha and Malia's dad."
In his Father's Day post, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted several photos of his father, Rafael, and others at the "Cruz Cuban cookout."
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan posted several videos about his experiences as a father of three.
Having kids "changed my focus in life from career to family," the Wisconsin Republican said in one of the clips.
In another clip, Ryan added that spending time with his children "is the most peaceful, calm, loving, beautiful feeling a dad can have."
Sen. Ben Sasse posted a candid Father's Day message about the realities of being a dad.
"I've missed a lot of Little League games, not just because I have a job that requires me to travel a lot," the Nebraska Republican said in his video post. "I've missed Little League games because I've misprioritized, because I screw up."