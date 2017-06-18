Washington (CNN) They may go by Representative, Senator, or President, but many in the nation's capital hold another important title: dad.

On Father's Day, a number of prominent Washingtonians and their families have taken to social media to express their gratitude.

President Donald Trump's namesake, Donald Jr., tweeted a message to his dad, thanking him for "everything you've taught us and for fighting everyday to #maga."

Happy Father's Day dad. Thanks for everything you've taught us and for fighting everyday to #maga. We love you. #fathersday pic.twitter.com/EmJzKqNQPu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2017

The President's eldest daughter, Ivanka, shared a tribute to her husband, Jared Kushner. Kushner and Ivanka have three children: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

"Thank you, Jared, for loving, encouraging and teaching our kids (and me!) everyday. We love you very much!," she tweeted.