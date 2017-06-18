Syrian warplane shot down by US jet

Story highlights Shootdown of Syrian plane is first for US since it began fighting ISIS in Syria

Syria says its plane was attacking ISIS

(CNN) A US Navy fighter jet shot down a Syrian warplane after the Syrian jet dropped bombs near Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) fighters on Sunday, the US military said in a statement.

The shootdown came a little more than two hours after forces allied with the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad attacked the north-central Syria town of Ja'Din, which was controlled by the SDF.

A number of SDF forces, who are backed by the US-led coalition, were wounded in the attack, the statement from the Combined Joint Task Force said.

The attack drove the SDF from Ja'Din, which is west of Raqqa, the coalition statement said.

