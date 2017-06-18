Story highlights Observers say it marks escalation of Iran's role in war in Syria

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said strike targeted militants in eastern Syria

(CNN) Iran's military said Sunday that it has launched several missiles into eastern Syria, targeting Islamic State fighters in retaliation for the twin attacks that rocked Tehran on June 7.

The strikes are the first time Iran has fired missiles at another country in three decades and represent a major escalation of Iran's role in the war in Syria.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on its official news website, Sepah News, that several "ground-to-ground, mid-range missiles" were fired from bases in Kermanshah province, western Iran.

The operation "targeted Takfiri forces in the Deir Ezzor region in Eastern Syria."

Iran's Revolutionary Guard uses the term Takfiri to describe ISIS.

