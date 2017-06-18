Story highlights At least 59 people are injured

Victims caught in the blaze as they tried to flee, officials say

(CNN) A raging wildfire killed 57 people and injured dozens more in Portugal, with some victims burned to death in their cars as they tried to flee, officials said.

At least 59 people were injured in the blaze Saturday, including four firefighters and a child. Some were hospitalized in serious condition Sunday, CNN affiliate TVI reported.

Some victims got stuck in their cars and on the side of the road in what officials described as the "greatest wildfire tragedy of recent years." The blaze spread Saturday onto Pedrogao Grande town, forcing residents to try and leave the town to escape towering flames.

"Many cars could not get out and people burned to death inside their cars," Interior Minister official Jorge Gomes told the affiliate.

Firefighters were still fighting the flames Sunday.

