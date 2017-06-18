At least 24 killed as fierce wildfire rages in Portugal

Story highlights Victims were caught in the blaze as they tried to flee, officials said

Sixteen victims were trapped in their cars

(CNN) Twenty-four people were killed in Portugal in what officials are calling the country's 'greatest wildfire tragedy of recent years'.

On Saturday, a wildfire spread onto the town of Pedrogao Grande, about 120 miles north of Lisbon. The victims were caught in the fire as they tried to flee, officials said.

"Many cars could not get out and people burned to death inside their cars," Portuguese Interior Minister Jorge Gomes told CNN affiliate TVI.

At least three of the victims died from smoke inhalation inside the town while 16 others died trapped in their cars.

The municipality's president, Valdemar Alves, said there were areas "completely surrounded" by the blaze and not enough firefighters to battle the flames.

