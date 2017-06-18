Breaking News

France votes in final round of parliamentary elections

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 5:26 AM ET, Sun June 18, 2017

President Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot Sunday in the second round of French parliamentary elections.
Story highlights

  • President Emmanuel Macron's party expected to win majority of seats
  • A landslide victory will help Macron carry out political and economic reforms

(CNN)Polls have opened Sunday for France's legislative elections and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party is projected to win a huge majority in Parliament.

After a strong showing in the first round, Macron's La Republique En Marche party, is expected to win more than 400 seats in the lower house when the Sunday's second round of voting concludes.
France Macron candidates Melissa Bell pkg_00000307

Such a margin of victory in the 577-seat house would give Macron, a pro-European centrist, the majority he craves to further his political revolution and would inflict a further blow on the country's traditional ruling parties.
    Macron's party, founded just a year ago, won on the first-round of elections on June 11 with less than half of eligible voters going to the polls. Nonetheless, it represented a remarkable achievement for Macron, who won the French presidency last month without the support of a traditional mainstream party.
    Instead, his En Marche! movement helped carry him to a convincing election victory over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.
    How the elections work

    The final results of the legislative elections will be confirmed after Sunday's second round of voting.
    To win a seat outright in the first round of voting, candidates had to win more than half of the votes, which must account for at least a quarter of the registered voters.
    If no single candidate managed to achieve that target, then all candidates who won at least 12.5% of registered voters advanced to the second round.
    The winner from the second round will then advance to Parliament.
    First-round results

    The novice La Republique En Marche party and its allies -- Mouvement Démocrate (MoDem) -- won a combined 32.3% of the vote in the election's first round. The established Les Républicains trailed with 15.8% of the vote.
    Both the Republican and Socialist parties, which have traditionally governed during the time of the Fifth Republic, struggled with turnout.
    Le Pen's right wing Front National party garnered 13.2% of the vote last Sunday and is expected to take between one and four seats. Jean-Luc Mélenchon's far-left party will likely claim between 10-20 seats after accounting for 11% of the vote in the first round.
    The newly-elected president is leading a country suffering from high unemployment, a stagnant economy and security worries.
    Macron is hoping to carry out the far-reaching reforms he promised during his campaign but first he needs a majority in Parliament.

    CNN's James Masters contributed to this report.