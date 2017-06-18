France votes in final round of parliamentary elections

Story highlights President Emmanuel Macron's party expected to win majority of seats

A landslide victory will help Macron carry out political and economic reforms

(CNN) Polls have opened Sunday for France's legislative elections and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party is projected to win a huge majority in Parliament.

is expected to win more than 400 seats in the lower house when the Sunday's second round of voting concludes. After a strong showing in the first round , Macron's La Republique En Marche party,is expected to win more than 400 seats in the lower house when the Sunday's second round of voting concludes.

JUST WATCHED Meet Macron's party candidates Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Meet Macron's party candidates 02:13

Such a margin of victory in the 577-seat house would give Macron, a pro-European centrist, the majority he craves to further his political revolution and would inflict a further blow on the country's traditional ruling parties.

Macron's party, founded just a year ago, won on the first-round of elections on June 11 with less than half of eligible voters going to the polls. Nonetheless, it represented a remarkable achievement for Macron, who won the French presidency last month without the support of a traditional mainstream party.

Instead, his En Marche! movement helped carry him to a convincing election victory over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Read More