Breaking News

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins

By Lisa Respers France and Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 9:23 AM ET, Sun June 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A very pregnant Beyonce performed at the 2017 Grammys in February.
A very pregnant Beyonce performed at the 2017 Grammys in February.

(CNN)Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed twins, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

The superstar singer and her mogul husband, who married in 2008, are also parents to five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
Queen Bey announced her pregnancy in February on Instagram.
"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, " she posted.
    Beyoncé is pregnant with twins
    Read More
    A photo of Beyoncé accompanying the announcement, in which she was surrounded by flowers and draped in sheer material, spurred both excitement and parody. It also broke records for the most-liked photo on Instagram.
    What do you call a Beyoncé statue made of cheese? Brie-Once, obvi
    Beyoncé adjusted her performance schedule after sharing her pregnancy news.
    While she performed at the Grammys to rave reviews, she postponed plans to headline the Coachella Music Festival until 2018.

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    Beyoncé has shared frequent updates on her pregnancy in recent months.

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    And cameras where there for her star-studded baby shower held in May.
    Beyoncé has not posted on social media in about two weeks, fueling recent speculation the birth of her twins was imminent.
    No word yet on the gender of the babies or their names.