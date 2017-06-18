Explosion kills 3 at a mall in Colombia

Story highlights Eleven people are injured in an explosion at a Bogota shopping mall

The city's mayor said the blast was a "cowardly terrorist act"

(CNN) An explosion that killed three people at a shopping mall in Colombia was a "cowardly terrorist act," the city's mayor says.

Eleven others were injured in the attack in Bogota on Saturday, Mayor Enrique Peñalosa said on his Twitter account.

One of those killed was a 23-year-old French national, who was in Bogota to do social work at a school, Peñalosa said.

"This act has hurt us very much," he said.

The blast came from a second-floor bathroom, state-run broadcaster Canal Capital reported.

