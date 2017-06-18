Gunmen attack Mali luxury resort

Story highlights Le Campement is popular with Western tourists and expatriates

The EU Training Mission in Mali said they are aware of the attack and are assessing the situation

(CNN) Gunmen on Sunday attacked a luxury resort popular with Westerners near Mali's capital city of Bamako, US and Malian officials said.

"Ongoing attack at Hotel Kangaba "Le Campement" 30 min southeast of #Bamako, #Mali," the US State Department tweeted, warning people to avoid the area.

Mali's Ministry of Security and Civil Protection said in a statement that "armed individuals - certainly terrorists" attacked the Le Campement resort. The statement said that a Malian anti-terror force was on the scene.

"They [the armed men] exchanged gun shots with members of the special anti-terrorist force (FORSAT) who had arrived just a few minutes after the attack. FORSAT managed to secure the surroundings of the site. The operation to secure the premises is in progress," the statement said.

CNN Map

The EU Training Mission in Mali tweeted a statement that they were aware of the attack and were assessing the situation.

Read More