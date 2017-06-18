Gunmen attack Mali luxury resort, at least 2 dead

Story highlights Two of the Mali attackers were killed, one missing

Le Campement is popular with Western tourists and expatriates

(CNN) At least two tourists were killed and 32 others rescued on Sunday after gunmen attacked a luxury resort popular with Westerners near Mali's capital city of Bamako, a source briefed on the investigation told CNN.

Two of the three attackers were also killed, and the third gunman was missing after the attack on Le Campement resort, the source said. Three UN staff members were injured and taken to a hospital, the source said.

In an earlier statement, Mali's Ministry of Security and Civil Protection said the resort attack was carried out by "armed individuals, certainly terrorists." The statement said a Malian anti-terror force was on the scene.

"They [the armed men] exchanged gunshots with members of the special anti-terrorist force (FORSAT) who had arrived just a few minutes after the attack. FORSAT managed to secure the surroundings of the site. The operation to secure the premises is in progress," the statement said.

Four jerry cans of an undetermined material were also recovered at the scene, the source said.

