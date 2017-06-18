Gunfire reported at Mali tourist resort

Story highlights Le Campement is popular with Western tourists and expatriates

The EU Training Mission in Mali said they are aware of the attack and are assessing the situation

(CNN) Shots were fired Sunday at a luxury resort popular with Westerners near Mali's capital city of Bamako, according to a tweet from the UN Mission to the West African country.

The tweet reads: "shots fired at Le Campement #Kangaba, tourist camp in the suburbs of #Bamako #Mali."

A spokeswoman for the UN Mission Mali confirmed to CNN that "there is a situation ongoing at the location.'"

Reuters, sourcing a spokesman at the Security Ministry, reported that the resort came under attack by gunmen.

The EU Training Mission in Mali tweeted a statement that they were aware of the attack and were assessing the situation.

