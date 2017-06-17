Story highlights The three teens were all members of the LAPD cadet program

In addition to three vehicles, they also stole Tasers, police radios and a bulletproof vest

(CNN) The Los Angeles Police Department arrested and charged three of its own juvenile cadets after they stole and crashed three police vehicles, authorities said.

The three teens, two males ages 15 and 17, and a 16-year-old female, were all members of the LAPD cadet program, Police Chief Charlie Beck said Thursday.

They were not identified because they are minors.

In addition to the three vehicles, police also recovered two Tasers, two police radios and a bulletproof vest, he said.

The theft went undetected until Wednesday, when a watch commander doing daily inventory noticed two black-and-white LAPD patrol vehicles missing from their fleet.

