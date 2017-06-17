Son of Charleston church shooting victim drafted by Chicago Cubs

(CNN) Chris Singleton's dream of playing major league baseball became a reality almost two years to the day after his mother was gunned down in a racially motivated shooting at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Singleton celebrated the draft on social media with #CantLetMomsDown.

I got down on my knees this morning.... God was listening. You already know who this is for..... #CantLetMomsDown #RIPDad 😤⚾️ A post shared by Chris Singleton (@csingleton_2) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Jason McLeod, the Cubs' senior vice president of scouting and player development, said Singleton's talent is what got him to the major leagues.

"We certainly understand and have deep sympathy for his backstory, but what I want to make sure doesn't get lost is that this guy's a really good baseball player," McLeod said.

"We had him evaluated really as a top-10-round-caliber talent," he said.

"He's a very mature young man. His faith and religion are priorities in his life. We're really looking forward to getting (Singleton) into the organization."