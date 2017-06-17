Story highlights Police: Employee signed list saying boy was inside facility without verifying

The women were fired from children's day care this week

(CNN) Four Arkansas women are facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 5-year-old boy who died after he was left inside a day care van all day, police said.

The boy's body was found Monday inside the van in the West Memphis day care's parking lot. He had been picked up at home before 7 a.m., but police said he never got off the van.

The van's driver 42-year-old Felicia Ann Phillips and three other employees, Pamela Lavette Robinson, 43, Kendra Washington, 40, and 43-year-old Wanda Taylor were fired on Wednesday and have been charged with manslaughter.

Crittenden County Jail records show the women were in custody on Friday but have since been released. They are expected in court on Monday.

West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker said the women avoided several protocol steps that could have prevented the incident.

