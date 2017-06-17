Gloria Allred to Bill Cosby: "Round 2 is coming"

Story highlights More accusers should be allowed to testify in retrial, victim's rights attorney said

"It's way too early to celebrate, Mr. Cosby," Allred added

(CNN) "Round Two is coming."

That's the warning victim's rights attorney Gloria Allred issued to Bill Cosby shortly after a Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial Saturday in Cosby's sexual offense case after the jury repeatedly failed to reach a verdict.

The trial centered around Andrea Constand, the former director of operations for Temple University's women's basketball team, who claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby in January 2004 at his home near Philadelphia. Cosby pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

Prosecutors said they will retry the case.

"We can never underestimate the blinding power of celebrity, but justice will come," Allred, who represents other women who have accused Cosby of similar attacks, told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield.

