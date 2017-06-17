Story highlights
- Justin Thomas shoots US Open record nine-under 63
- Leads at 11 under
(CNN)You wear pink slacks, you'd better be good.
Justin Thomas is good. So good he set a new record for the lowest round in relation to par in US Open history.
The 24-year-old eagled the 18th to shoot a spectacular nine-under 63 on day three at Erin Hills.
"Oh gosh, Jimmy, be good," the American said to his caddie as he unleashed his three-wood second shot 310 yards on the 667-yard par-five final hole.
It was better than that. The ball soared into the Wisconsin sky and landed on the front of the green, took a couple of hops and settled eight feet past the pin.
Thomas and his trousers rolled it in to ground-rattling roars to beat the previous best of countryman Johnny Miller, who shot an eight-under 63 on the par-71 Oakmont in 1973.
The young American became the 29th player to score 63 in a major, and only the fifth at a US Open.
And all on the longest ever course in US Open history, albeit softened by overnight rain.
"Once I found out it was on the green I said to Jimmy, 'Come on, let's be a part of history,'" Thomas, the world No. 13, told Sky Sports.
"It's obviously a great honor to have."
He's got other honors, too. In January ,Thomas became only the seventh player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59 when he broke the iconic 60 barrier in the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Thomas's countryman Patrick Reed was on course for something special, too.
But two pars to finish left the man dubbed "Captain America" for his Ryder Cup inspirational performances a touch shy as he finished with a 65 for eight under.