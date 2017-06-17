Story highlights Justin Thomas shoots US Open record nine-under 63

Leads at 11 under

(CNN) You wear pink slacks, you'd better be good.

Justin Thomas is good. So good he set a new record for the lowest round in relation to par in US Open history.

The 24-year-old eagled the 18th to shoot a spectacular nine-under 63 on day three at Erin Hills.

And there it is! @JustinThomas34's 9-under 63 sets the #USOpen record for the lowest score in relation to par. https://t.co/aicd4H69eg — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017

"Oh gosh, Jimmy, be good," the American said to his caddie as he unleashed his three-wood second shot 310 yards on the 667-yard par-five final hole.

