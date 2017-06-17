Breaking News

US Open 2017: Justin Thomas rewrites history books with record score

Record breaker! Justin Thomas shoots the lowest round in relation to par in US Open history with a nine-under 63 to set the pace on day three at Erin Hills.
Thomas, 24, unleashed his three-wood second shot 310 yards to reach the green on the 667-yard par-five 18th to set up an eight-feet record-breaking eagle putt. &quot;Oh gosh, Jimmy, be good,&quot; he said to his caddie as the ball was in the air.
The clouds closed in on Jordan Spieth&#39;s prospects of adding to his Masters and US Open titles from 2015, slipping back to four over after a third-round 76.
Patrick Reed, dubbed &quot;Captain America&quot; for his inspirational Ryder Cup performances, missed a putt on the last for a 64 but finished eight under for the tournament.
(CNN)You wear pink slacks, you'd better be good.

Justin Thomas is good. So good he set a new record for the lowest round in relation to par in US Open history.
The 24-year-old eagled the 18th to shoot a spectacular nine-under 63 on day three at Erin Hills.
    US Open leaderboard
    "Oh gosh, Jimmy, be good," the American said to his caddie as he unleashed his three-wood second shot 310 yards on the 667-yard par-five final hole.
    It was better than that. The ball soared into the Wisconsin sky and landed on the front of the green, took a couple of hops and settled eight feet past the pin.
    Thomas and his trousers rolled it in to ground-rattling roars to beat the previous best of countryman Johnny Miller, who shot an eight-under 63 on the par-71 Oakmont in 1973.
    The young American fired nine birdies, two bogeys and an eagle to become the 29th player to score 63 in a major, and only the fifth at a US Open.
    And all on the longest ever course in US Open history, albeit softened by overnight rain.
    "Once I found out it was on the green I said to Jimmy, 'Come on, let's be a part of history,'" Thomas, the world No. 13, told Sky Sports.
    "It's obviously a great honor to have."
    He's got other honors, too. In January ,Thomas became only the seventh player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59 when he broke the iconic 60 barrier in the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    Thomas's countryman Patrick Reed was on course for something special, too.
    But two pars to finish left the man dubbed "Captain America" for his inspirational Ryder Cup performances a touch shy as he finished with a 65 for eight under.