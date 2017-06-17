US military wounded in Afghanistan

Story highlights No US troops were killed, NATO-led mission says

Four foreign fatalities were reported, Afghan official says

(CNN) Several US military personnel were wounded and evacuated in a violent "incident" Saturday at Camp Shaheen in northern Afghanistan, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said.

No US military troops were killed, the mission said in a statement. The number of injured was not reported.

A coalition official told CNN that some US military personnel were wounded and evacuated after what appears to be an insider or "green-on-blue" attack by an Afghan soldier. The coalition source also said no members of the US military were killed.

Four foreign soldiers were injured when the Afghan soldier opened fire on foreign troops in Mazar-i Sharif, an Afghan military spokesman told CNN. The nationality of the injured soldiers was not immediately known.

The NATO-led mission said it has opened an investigation.

