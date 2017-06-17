Breaking News

US military wounded in Afghanistan attack

By Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 10:49 AM ET, Sat June 17, 2017

  • No US troops were killed, officials say
  • Four foreign fatalities were reported, Afghan official says

(CNN)Several US military personnel were wounded and evacuated after an apparent insider attack Saturday by an Afghan soldier in northern Afghanistan.

No US military troops were killed in the attack, the official said. The number of injured was not reported.
The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan said it has opened an investigation, adding no US or Resolute Support forces were killed. The mission said some US soldiers might have been hurt.
    Four foreign soldiers were injured when the Afghan soldier opened fire on foreign troops in Mazar-i Sharif, an Afghan military spokesman told CNN.
    Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense is investigating the attack, says Abdul Qhahar Aram, head of strategic communication and public affairs for the 209 Shahin Corps.
    The nationality of the injured soldiers was not immediately known.
    Earlier this month, a convoy carrying US and Afghan forces was struck by a roadside bomb and came under small arms fire.
    The convoy returned fire in self-defense, and there were no US casualties, according to a NATO statement.
    That attack came just days after three US soldiers were killed and another wounded during a joint US-Afghan military operation in the same region.

    CNN's Barbara Starr and Ehsan Popalzai contributed to this report.