Breaking News

Senate Democrats weigh blockade to protest GOP health care plan

By Manu Raju and Ted Barrett, CNN

Updated 1:07 PM ET, Sat June 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Don't know what's in the Senate health care bill?
Don't know what's in the Senate health care bill?

    JUST WATCHED

    Don't know what's in the Senate health care bill?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Don't know what's in the Senate health care bill? 03:33

Story highlights

  • Democrats are planning to prevent the chamber's routine business
  • Some said the move would highlight the GOP's closed-door process

(CNN)Senate Democrats are weighing whether to bring the chamber's business to a halt next week in an effort to voice their objections to the GOP health care push, according to sources familiar with the effort.

The Democratic leadership and rank-and-file members are planning to prevent the chamber from conducting routine business, including allowing committees to meet for extended hearings when the Senate is in session. And they will demand an open process to consider health care when the Senate reconvenes Monday.
Democrats may use parliamentary maneuvers to prevent committees from meeting for longer than two hours.
    If carried through, the hardball tactics would make it difficult for Republicans to schedule votes even on uncontroversial bills and nominees, further slowing down the already slow-moving body.
    One Democratic source cautioned that the caucus may not go that far given the bipartisan atmosphere following the shooting at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday.
    Read More
    But other Democrats said they wanted to escalate the fight to give more prominence to the GOP's closed-door process of drafting health care legislation, which Republican leaders want to pass by month's end.
    A spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declined to comment.