Mika will remain in the intensive care unit through at least the weekend

Mika's family praised the surgical team at George Washington University Hospital

They said they are "grateful beyond words for the heroic actions" of the two officers

(CNN) Alexandria shooting victim Matt Mika is showing "positive results" after undergoing additional surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, his family said in a statement Saturday.

"While we know there will be difficult and challenging days ahead for Matt and our family, the physicians and specialists at Matt's side expect a full recovery," the statement said.

Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and former congressional aide, was shot when a lone gunman opened fire on the Republican congressional baseball team's practice Wednesday morning. Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, congressional aide Zach Barth and US Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner were also shot in the early morning ambush; Capitol Police officer David Bailey and Texas Rep. Roger Williams were injured.

Mika's family praised the care the team at George Washington University Hospital have given him and said they are "grateful beyond words for the heroic actions" of the two officers, who have been widely hailed for preventing further bloodshed. The family said that Mika is responsive.

"He continues to communicate with us through notes, and even signed the game ball for the Congressional Baseball Game," their statement said. "Matt especially valued the professionalism of the officers of the Capitol Police, and would appreciate contributions to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, one of the designated charities at Thursday night's ball game."

Game ball signed by Matt Mika #cleareyesfullheartscantlose pic.twitter.com/JYn9I9xgvw — Congressional Game (@thehillbaseball) June 16, 2017

