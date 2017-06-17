Acquittal in Philando Castile case is deja vu

Joey Jackson is a criminal defense attorney and a legal analyst for CNN and HLN. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) Yet another black man dead, and yet another police officer exonerated for killing him. Seems a lot like deja vu. Haven't we seen this tragic movie before -- all over the country? When investigated, the police are not indicted. And when indicted, they are not convicted. The venue this time -- Minnesota; the victim, motorist Philando Castile.

That's it! No verbal confrontation. No physical altercation. No disrespect of the police officer. No questioning of law enforcement authority. Instead, Castile was totally and completely compliant. Yet, he lost his life anyway. Really!

To be clear, what everyone witnessed was the aftermath, and not the incident itself. However, Reynolds gave her rendition of events immediately after the shooting -- for the world to see. And the gun that Castile made sure to tell the officer he had, was still in his pocket when he was shot.

Yanez is the only one who appears to be hyper and out of control. Reynolds is respectful and polite -- despite witnessing her boyfriend dying before her. Even her 4-year-old daughter is more composed than Yanez, as she reassures her mom by saying "it's okay, I'm right here with you."

Isn't it the officer who is supposed to be trained and experienced in these encounters? Isn't it the officer who takes the oath to protect and serve? Isn't it the officer who must adhere to that oath by exercising good judgment and self-control? Isn't it the officer who should be calm, steady, even tempered, composed and courteous?

What does it say when a civilian is more level-headed and restrained than law enforcement? Worse, what does it say when a 4-year-old has to calmly sooth and reassure her mom after witnessing an officer lose his composure. Should we expect children to be more reasonable than a man with a badge and gun?

Oh, but wait, Yanez feared for his life. And let's not forget the marijuana in Castile's system that the defense made much of at trial. I guess that justified killing him, especially after he told the officer he had an gun, and was asked to produce his license. Not!

Let's be clear. No one is saying that Yanez woke up that morning in July last year looking to kill a black man. That's not what the jury was considering, nor is that what I'm claiming here. Instead, he was charged with acting carelessly, irresponsibly and unreasonably. Even Stevie Wonder could see that this was the case.

The fact that Castile is dead -- for no reason, and that yet another officer escapes accountability is a shame. The public expected better and deserved more from Yanez. Castile certainly did -- and so did his family. When will this madness stop?