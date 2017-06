Everything about Cosby case is awful

Story highlights Issac Bailey: Cosby case mistrial is fitting

He says it shows criminal justice system's failure to deal with sexual assault, highlights Cosby's murky legacy

Issac Bailey has been a journalist in South Carolina for two decades and was most recently the primary columnist for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) It's fitting that the Bill Cosby trial ended in a hung jury, for it illustrates the criminal justice system's inability to adequately deal with the issue of sexual assault and underscores the murky place Cosby's legacy will forever find itself.

Issac Bailey

Cosby will go down in history among other giants of American history who did great and awful things, and there's no real way to reconcile the light he produced and the evil he is accused of committing.

This isn't like O.J. Simpson beating a double murder conviction because of a once-in-a-lifetime interplay of race, wealth, law enforcement incompetence and justice system grievances. Black people won't cheer this decision en masse. Neither will they line up in Cosby's defense -- the way they did for Simpson -- when prosecutors retry the case, as they have said they will. That's ironic, given that Cosby spent much of his adult life truly dedicated to black uplift while Simpson spent most of his trying not to be black.

Cosby made college a possibility for countless students who otherwise couldn't afford a higher education, a gift that will continue trickling through society in ways that can't ever be measured. He donated $20 million to Spellman College , $1.3 million to Fisk University and $3 million to the Morehouse School of Medicine. The U.S. National Slavery Museum has benefited from his generosity and largesse, as has St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, and High Point University.

JUST WATCHED Allred to Cosby: Round two is coming Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Allred to Cosby: Round two is coming 00:45

Read More