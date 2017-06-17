Story highlights Police identify the origin of the fire

At least 24 people are still hospitalized

London (CNN) As London mourned the victims of a building inferno that left 30 people dead, Queen Elizabeth reflected on the somber national mood Saturday, a day after she visited the site.

The Grenfell Tower erupted into flames Wednesday in a deadly blaze that left 24 people still hospitalized -- 12 of them in critical condition.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, visited the area and met residents and community representatives Friday.

In her official birthday message a day later, the queen addressed the latest tragedy to hit the nation.

"Today is traditionally a day of celebration," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement. "This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very somber national mood. In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies."