Hollywood reacts to Bill Cosby mistrial

Story highlights Dunham tweeted a message to survivors of sexual assault

One star asked about bias in the Cosby case

(CNN) Celebrities took to social media‪ Saturday ‬to comment on the mistrial of Bill Cosby for sexual assault.

"Girls" star Lena Dunham was one of the most outspoken. "Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased," she tweeted.

"When they don't, survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth," Dunham went on to say. "It's an unimaginable grind. My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today."

Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don't... — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

ps It's okay to check out of the news and honor yourself today. Do whatever you need to feel whole. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

A judge declared a mistrial after a jury was deadlocked in Cosby's trial for the alleged 2004 rape of Andrea Constand.

Constand was one of dozens of women who accused Cosby of sexual assault over a decades-long time period, but hers has been the only one to result in a criminal trial.

Read More