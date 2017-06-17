Coroner releases findings in Carrie Fisher's death

Story highlights Fisher's manner of death was undetermined

Coroner: sleep apnea, other undetermined factors contributed to her death

(CNN) The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office has released a summary of its findings into the death of "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher.

In a news release, the coroner listed the results of a body examination performed three days after Fisher's death.

The agency said Fisher's manner of death is undetermined. Medical examiners concluded that "sleep apnea and other undetermined factors" contributed to her death.

There were signs of "multiple drug intake" but the coroner said its significance on Fisher's death was not determined.

Read More