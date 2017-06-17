Bill Cosby: A big legacy, forever tarnished

(CNN) For those who grew up with Bill Cosby's comedy, feelings of sadness shouldn't be confused with sympathy in appraising a legacy that -- whatever the eventual outcome of the criminal case against him, in which a jury on Saturday failed to reach a verdict -- has already been forever tarnished.

Cosby's accomplishments as a comedian and TV star are near unique, in part because of the time in which he achieved them and the nature of his appeal.

His comedy albums in the 1960s universally explored childhood through a wonderfully exaggerated lens. An overweight kid weighed 2,000 pounds, and the never-seen belt his father threatened to use to discipline him was nine feet long, with hooks on it.

As Cosby grew older, so did his material, graduating into observations about marriage and parenthood, providing the foundation for "The Cosby Show." In 2013, a then-76-year-old Cosby headlined a Comedy Central special, "Bill Cosby: Far From Finished," which dealt with, among other things, some of the indignities associated with old age.

Cosby was a true cross-over star, and worked so clean that his early characters of Fat Albert and the gang could readily be transformed into a Saturday-morning TV show. After shifting his attention to parenting, he triggered NBC's resurgence and made Thursday night "Must-See TV" with "The Cosby Show," a sitcom whose idealized version of an African-American family drew the kind of massive ratings that have long since receded in television's rear-view mirror.

