India and Pakistan face off in dream cricket final

Pakistan has never beaten India in a World Cup match

(CNN) It's a box office encounter that is likely to smash global TV viewing records.

On Sunday, India will meet Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy, an international cricket tournament played once every four years.

Tournament favorites India cruised to the final Thursday, beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets in Birmingham, England, while Pakistan secured their spot a day earlier, winning by 8 wickets over hosts England.

The moment India sealed their place in the final of #CT17! 🎉



Current reigning champions India comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 124 runs in their opening match of the competition -- an event that drew in a TV audience of over a billion.

Considered one of the fiercest rivalries in sport, Sunday's fixture in London is expected to exceed previous audience figures, potentially becoming the most watched sporting occasion of all time.

