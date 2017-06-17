Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.
There's been at least 1 mass shooting every month this year
The government hasn't defined "mass shooting" as a standalone category, but regardless of criteria, the conclusion is the same: Mass shootings are far too common. (By Nancy Coleman and Sergio Hernandez)
Hospice at age 4
One year after her daughter's death, a mother reflects on the worst and happiest days of her child's short life. (By Michelle Moon)
What's the future of coal country? These grads aren't sure
Here's what six students in Appalachia think about their futures -- and that of their home. (By Drew Kann, photographs by Susannah Kay)
The best and worst countries to be a kid
A 2017 report by Save the Children explores why childhood comes to an early end in certain places. The United States didn't crack the top 10 best countries of where to grow up. (By Daniella Emanuel)
From the opinion section
How my climate change musical became a GOP punching bag
Playwright Steve Cosson writes about what it's like to become part of a GOP talking point.
What the left doesn't get about censoring Alex Jones
John McWhorter writes on the furor over Megyn Kelly's NBC interview with Alex Jones. He says the criticism about giving the controversial media figure a platform misses the mark.