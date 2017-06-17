Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.

There's been at least 1 mass shooting every month this year

The government hasn't defined "mass shooting" as a standalone category, but regardless of criteria, the conclusion is the same: Mass shootings are far too common. (By Nancy Coleman and Sergio Hernandez)

Hospice at age 4

One year after her daughter's death, a mother reflects on the worst and happiest days of her child's short life . (By Michelle Moon)