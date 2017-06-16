Breaking News

A massive climate change study is canceled ... because of climate change

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 1:56 PM ET, Fri June 16, 2017

The CCGS Amundsen, a Canadian research icebreaker
  • Arctic sea ice has traveled farther south than normal along Newfoundland's northeast coast
  • An icebreaker has been repeatedly diverted to take part in rescue operations

(CNN)A $17 million study of climate change in the Canadian Arctic has been nixed for now -- because of climate change.

A team of scientists from the University of Manitoba and four other schools were in the middle of the first leg of a four-year study of how climate change is affecting the areas around the Hudson Bay, the university said in statement. The study, named BaySys, started last month, and the scientists were traveling on the Canadian Research Icebreaker CCGS Amundsen.
But because of warmer temperatures in the Arctic, hazardous sea ice is traveling farther south than usual. The Amundsen, which is part of the Canadian Coast Guard fleet, has been diverted several times because its ice-breaking capabilities have been needed to help out in rescue efforts along Newfoundland's northeast coast. All of the delays and concerns about safety forced the cancellation of the study's first leg.
    This is what climate change looks like
    Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
    A flooded street in Miami Beach in September 2015. The flood was caused by a combination of seasonal high tides and what many believe is a rise in sea levels due to climate change. Miami Beach has already built &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/02/29/opinions/sutter-miami-beach-survive-climate/index.html&quot;&gt;miles of seawalls&lt;/a&gt; and has embarked on a five-year, $400 million stormwater pump program to keep the ocean waters from inundating the city.
    FloridaA flooded street in Miami Beach in September 2015. The flood was caused by a combination of seasonal high tides and what many believe is a rise in sea levels due to climate change. Miami Beach has already built miles of seawalls and has embarked on a five-year, $400 million stormwater pump program to keep the ocean waters from inundating the city.
    Sea water collects in front of a home in Tangier, Virginia, in May 2017. Tangier Island in Chesapeake Bay has lost two-thirds of its landmass since 1850. Now, the 1.2 square mile island is suffering from floods and erosion and is slowly sinking. A &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nature.com/articles/srep17890&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;paper&lt;/a&gt; published in the journal Scientific Reports states that &quot;the citizens of Tangier may become among the first climate change refugees in the continental USA.&quot;
    VirginiaSea water collects in front of a home in Tangier, Virginia, in May 2017. Tangier Island in Chesapeake Bay has lost two-thirds of its landmass since 1850. Now, the 1.2 square mile island is suffering from floods and erosion and is slowly sinking. A paper published in the journal Scientific Reports states that "the citizens of Tangier may become among the first climate change refugees in the continental USA."
    The Pasterze glacier is Austria&#39;s largest and it&#39;s shrinking rapidly: the sign on the trail indicates where the foot of the glacier reached in 2015, a year before this photo was taken. The European Environmental Agency &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.eea.europa.eu/data-and-maps/indicators/glaciers-2/assessment&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;predicts&lt;/a&gt; the volume of European glaciers will decline by between 22 percent and 89 percent by 2100, depending on the future intensity of greenhouse gases.
    AustriaThe Pasterze glacier is Austria's largest and it's shrinking rapidly: the sign on the trail indicates where the foot of the glacier reached in 2015, a year before this photo was taken. The European Environmental Agency predicts the volume of European glaciers will decline by between 22 percent and 89 percent by 2100, depending on the future intensity of greenhouse gases.
    A NASA research aircraft flies over retreating glaciers on the Upper Baffin Bay coast of Greenland. Scientists say the Arctic is one of the regions hit hardest by climate change.
    GreenlandA NASA research aircraft flies over retreating glaciers on the Upper Baffin Bay coast of Greenland. Scientists say the Arctic is one of the regions hit hardest by climate change.
    A wooden pole that had been driven into the ice the year before now stands exposed as the Aletsch glacier melts and sinks at a rate of about 10-13 meters per year near Bettmeralp, Switzerland.
    SwitzerlandA wooden pole that had been driven into the ice the year before now stands exposed as the Aletsch glacier melts and sinks at a rate of about 10-13 meters per year near Bettmeralp, Switzerland.
    In the Mississippi Delta, trees are withering away because of rising saltwater, creating &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/20/us/louisiana-climate-change-skeptics/index.html&quot;&gt;Ghost Forests&lt;/a&gt;.&quot;
    LouisianaIn the Mississippi Delta, trees are withering away because of rising saltwater, creating "Ghost Forests."
    A street is flooded in Sun Valley, Southern California in February 2017. Powerful storms have swept Southern California after years of severe drought, in a &quot;drought-to-deluge&quot; cycle that some &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-record-rains-20170410-story.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;believe&lt;/a&gt; is consistent with the consequences of global warming.
    CaliforniaA street is flooded in Sun Valley, Southern California in February 2017. Powerful storms have swept Southern California after years of severe drought, in a "drought-to-deluge" cycle that some believe is consistent with the consequences of global warming.
    The carcass of a dead cow lies in the Black Umfolozi River, dry from the effects of a severe drought, in Nongoma district north west from Durban, in November 2015. South Africa ranks as the 30th driest country in the world and is considered a water-scarce region. A highly variable climate causes uneven distribution of rainfall, making droughts even more extreme.
    South AfricaThe carcass of a dead cow lies in the Black Umfolozi River, dry from the effects of a severe drought, in Nongoma district north west from Durban, in November 2015. South Africa ranks as the 30th driest country in the world and is considered a water-scarce region. A highly variable climate causes uneven distribution of rainfall, making droughts even more extreme.
    A gigantic cloud of dust known as &quot;Haboob&quot; advances over Sudan&#39;s capital, Khartoum. Moving like a thick wall, it carries sand and dust burying homes, while increasing evaporation in a region that&#39;s struggling to preserve water supplies. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/07/africa/sudan-climate-change/index.html&quot;&gt;Experts say&lt;/a&gt; that without quick intervention, parts of the African country -- one of the most vulnerable in the world -- could become uninhabitable as a result of climate change.
    SudanA gigantic cloud of dust known as "Haboob" advances over Sudan's capital, Khartoum. Moving like a thick wall, it carries sand and dust burying homes, while increasing evaporation in a region that's struggling to preserve water supplies. Experts say that without quick intervention, parts of the African country -- one of the most vulnerable in the world -- could become uninhabitable as a result of climate change.
    Low tide reveals the extent of accelerated erosion shown by the amount of exposed beach rocks on Maafushi beach in the Maldives. This is the world&#39;s lowest-lying country, with no part lying more than six feet above sea level. The island nation&#39;s future is under threat from anticipated global sea level rise, with many of its islands already suffering from coastal erosion.
    MaldivesLow tide reveals the extent of accelerated erosion shown by the amount of exposed beach rocks on Maafushi beach in the Maldives. This is the world's lowest-lying country, with no part lying more than six feet above sea level. The island nation's future is under threat from anticipated global sea level rise, with many of its islands already suffering from coastal erosion.
    Los Glaciares National Park, part of the third largest ice field in the world, on November 27, 2015 in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The majority of the almost 50 large glaciers in the park have been retreating during the past 50 years due to warming temperatures, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).
    ArgentinaLos Glaciares National Park, part of the third largest ice field in the world, on November 27, 2015 in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The majority of the almost 50 large glaciers in the park have been retreating during the past 50 years due to warming temperatures, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).
    A boy from the remote Turkana tribe in Northern Kenya walks across a dried up river near Lodwar, Kenya. Millions of people across Africa are facing a critical shortage of water and food, a situation made worse by climate change.
    KenyaA boy from the remote Turkana tribe in Northern Kenya walks across a dried up river near Lodwar, Kenya. Millions of people across Africa are facing a critical shortage of water and food, a situation made worse by climate change.
    An Indian farmer in a dried up cotton field in the southern Indian state of Telangana, in April 2016. Much of India is &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/04/asia/gallery/india-drought-crisis/index.html&quot;&gt;reeling&lt;/a&gt; from a heat wave and severe drought conditions that have decimated crops, killed livestock and left at least 330 million people without enough water for their daily needs.
    IndiaAn Indian farmer in a dried up cotton field in the southern Indian state of Telangana, in April 2016. Much of India is reeling from a heat wave and severe drought conditions that have decimated crops, killed livestock and left at least 330 million people without enough water for their daily needs.
    Strawberries lost due to a fungus that experts report is caused by climate change in La Tigra, Honduras, in September 2016. According to Germanwatch&#39;s Global Climate Risk Index, Honduras ranks among the countries most affected by climate change.
    HondurasStrawberries lost due to a fungus that experts report is caused by climate change in La Tigra, Honduras, in September 2016. According to Germanwatch's Global Climate Risk Index, Honduras ranks among the countries most affected by climate change.
    "Considering the severe ice conditions and the increasing demand for search and rescue operations and ice escort, we decided to cancel the BaySys mission," said Dr. David Barber, expedition chief scientist and BaySys scientific lead. "A second week of delay meant our research objectives just could not be safely achieved. The challenge for us all was that the marine ice hazards were exceedingly difficult for the maritime industry, the (Canadian Coast Guard) and science."
    Barber and his team confirmed that a large portion of the sea ice they were seeing off Newfoundland's coast was indeed from the Arctic.
    Climate confusion is back, and it&#39;s dangerous
    "Climate-related changes in Arctic sea ice not only reduce its extent and thickness but also increase its mobility meaning that ice conditions are likely to become more variable and severe conditions such as these will occur more often," Barber said.
    The ironic events won't scrap the entire project though. The study's second leg, due to take off early next month, is still on, said fellow researcher Dr. Louis Fortier, the scientific director of the Amundsen and ArcticNet's science programs.