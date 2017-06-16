Story highlights About 36,000 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of $554 million, was seized

The drugs were taken as part of a three-month operation in the Pacific Ocean

(CNN) In keeping with the notion that nothing really happens until it's posted on social media, the US Coast Guard took to the web to tout its latest high-seas haul of illegal drugs.

"Here's what 18 tons of cocaine look like!" the Coast Guard heralded in a post with video and photographs on the San Diego sector's Facebook page

The drugs, stacked on pallets and surrounded by crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche, went on display Thursday at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal in San Diego.

The 36,000 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of a half-billion dollars, had to be lifted off the vessel by cranes.

A US Coast Guard team member guards an 18-ton cocaine haul.

The drugs were seized between March and June in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the Coast Guard said in a statement . Ten cutters took part in the operation, centered along the Central and South American coasts.

