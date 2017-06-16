Officer who shot Philando Castile found not guilty

St. Paul, Minnesota (CNN) Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year, was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter Friday.

He also was acquitted of two counts of intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety.

Castile's death garnered widespread attention after his girlfriend broadcast the shooting's aftermath on Facebook Live.

Several members of the Castile family screamed profanities and cried after the verdicts were announced, despite warnings from the judge that everyone in the courtroom should remain composed.

"Let me go!" yelled Castile's mother, Valerie.

Read More