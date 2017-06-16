Jury reaches verdict in death of Philando Castile

(CNN) A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the manslaughter trial of Jeronimo Yanez, the officer who fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop last year.

Yanez is on trial for one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety because Castile's girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter were also in the car.

Castile's death garnered widespread attention after his girlfriend broadcast the shooting's aftermath on Facebook Live.

The verdict will be revealed in court Friday afternoon.

