Story highlights Conrad Roy III, 18, killed himself in July 2014

Michelle Carter's fate rests with a Massachusetts judge after she waived her right to a jury trial

(CNN) The case was built largely on Michelle Carter's own words, in the form of hundreds of texts messages exchanged with a vulnerable young man who killed himself in July 2014 by inhaling carbon monoxide in his pickup truck.

A Massachusetts judge is due to deliver a decision Friday on whether those words were enough to convict Carter, 20, of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, who was 18 when he took his life. If convicted, she could spend 20 years in prison.

The ruling could set legal precedent for whether it's a crime to tell someone to commit suicide. It may also spur lawmakers to codify such behavior as criminal.

Texts drove suicide, prosecutors argue

Carter secretly nudged Roy toward suicide by sending him numerous text messages encouraging him to take his life, prosecutors said.

