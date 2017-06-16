(CNN) Hanging over Niagara Falls by your teeth? Not our idea of fun, but it works for daredevil acrobat Erendira Wallenda . Here's what else you need to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

1. Congressional shooting

And 2017 has been a bad year for mass shootings, with at least one every month this year.

2. ISIS

3. Georgia inmates

4. Otto Warmbier

What happened to Otto Warmbier while he was held in North Korea? He's lost a significant amount of brain tissue and is in what doctor's call a state of "unresponsive wakefulness." Warmbier can open his eyes and blink but can't respond to verbal commands or make voluntary movements (CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains). Warmbier's parents reject the North's explanation -- that their son contracted botulism and went into a coma after taking a sleeping pill -- and they want answers. Warmbier, a student at the University of Virginia, was detained in North Korea in January 2016 at an airport after taking a tour of the reclusive country. He was released Tuesday.

5. US and Cuba

Former President Obama spent the last couple of years of his administration opening a door between the US and Cuba. Today President Trump will close it a little . The President travels to a Cuban neighborhood in Miami to announce he's rolling back some of the changes Obama made in US-Cuban policy, saying Cuba hasn't improved its human rights record. Trump will bring back the tough travel restrictions for non-Cuban Americans to the island nation. And he wants to make it harder for anyone to do business with Cuban companies controlled by the regime's military. But the diplomatic relations that Obama reinstated in 2014 will remain unchanged, so embassies established in Havana and Washington will remain open.

