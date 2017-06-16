Daredevil hangs by her teeth over Niagara Falls, shatters new record

(CNN) It's the type of record-breaking stunt that gives new meaning to the term "by the skin of her teeth."

Daredevil acrobat Erendira Wallenda set a new world record Thursday when she hung by her teeth from a helicopter some 300-feet above Niagara Falls.

The precarious stunt was made to look graceful by Wallenda, who used an iron mouth piece attached to a hoop for support in accordance with New York state law.

She remained in the air over the cascading falls for around eight minutes, performing a few flips for fun in between.

Aerialist Erendira Wallenda hangs by her teeth 300 feet above Niagara Falls, New York.

Despite being caught off-guard by the strong winds, the 36-year-old lifelong performer described the stunt as "a beautiful and amazing experience."

