Cosby accuser: Defense lawyer should win Oscar for 'performance'

(CNN) One of the women accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault lambasted his legal defense team Friday, saying it put on a "performance" in the courtroom during the comedian's trial on sexual offense charges.

"If Oscars were awarded to trial attorneys for their performance in court, Brian McMonagle, Bill Cosby's attorney, would win one," said Lili Bernard, speaking on CNN's "New Day" in support of her fellow accuser, Andrea Constand.

Though dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, only Constand's accusations led to criminal charges.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked Bernard about a confrontation she had with a group of Cosby supporters outside the courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, in which one asked her why there was no rape kit proving the crime she alleges Cosby committed against her.

"I do have evidence," she said. "I have evidence in the form of audio cassette recordings and journals. I have hardcore evidence. I have witnesses who have given me videotaped testimonies and I took that evidence to the detectives in Atlantic City in the spring of 2015."

