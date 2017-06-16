Chocolate milk definitely doesn't come from brown cows -- but some adults think otherwise

(CNN) Some adults don't know where chocolate milk comes from, and we're a little concerned.

A survey from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy found that 7% of American adults think chocolate milk comes from brown cows. And if that percentage sounds small enough to be reasonable, hang onto your hats: 7% of American adults is about 17.3 million people.

That's right, folks. Millions of people have somehow made it this far in life without realizing that chocolate flavoring doesn't come out of a cow.

Seriously, let's humor the 7% for a second here -- if milk color is directly dependent on the color of the cow it comes from, why wouldn't regular milk have scattered black spots? But let's move on.

The online survey polled 1,000 American adults over a five-day period in May. It kicked off the center's "Undeniably Dairy" campaign, which promotes healthy dairy products and farms.

