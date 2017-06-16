Story highlights Girls should survive their wounds, police say

(CNN) After a shooting at an elementary school on the South Side of Chicago wounded two girls, police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he's sick of the gun violence in his city.

"This goes to show you again that the violence in this city is completely unacceptable," Johnson said after the tally of people shot in Chicago in the past 24 hours rose to at least 22. At least two people died.

Johnson -- in a familiar refrain -- said the city's elected officials weren't doing enough to stop the violence.

"We stand here now looking at a 7-year-old and a 12-year-old being shot at an end of the year school picnic, it's just ridiculous," he said. "It angers me that these little children cannot grow up in a neighborhood and not think that gunfire is the norm. It is not OK."

The girls were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. The 7-year-old was shot in the thigh and the older girl was shot in the hand, police spokesman Larry Langford said. Though the police chief said the girl was 12, Langford gave her age as 13.

