Story highlights Casey, Harman, Koepka, Fleetwood lead at -7

Top three in world miss the cut

(CNN) It's the longest course in US Open history and was said to favor the big hitters but Erin Hills claimed the scalps of the three best players in the world Friday.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, world No. 2 Rory McIlroy and third-ranked Jason Day all made early exits as Americans Brian Harman and Brooks Koepka and Englishmen Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood led the field at halfway in Wisconsin.

The quartet largely avoided the deep fescue and took advantage of rain-softened greens to push the leading score to seven under as golf's top trio fell the wrong side of the cut, which came at one over.

JUST WATCHED Dustin Johnson: Fed up with just being good Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Dustin Johnson: Fed up with just being good 03:25

Johnson, who defied controversy to win his maiden major at Oakmont 12 months ago, was teetering on the cut mark all the way through his second round late Friday.

But he faltered in the closing stages and rounds of 75, 73 for four over gave the 32-year-old extra time to be with fiancée Paulina and second child River Jones, who was born Monday.

Read More