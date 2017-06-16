US Navy destroyer takes on water after collision

Story highlights US Navy says the ship is not in danger of sinking at this time

The number of injured has not been determined

Washington (CNN) A US Navy destroyer is under its own power but has limited propulsion after colliding with a merchant ship about 56 nautical miles off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan, a US Navy official told CNN on Friday.

The USS Fitzgerald suffered damage to its starboard side above and below the waterline, resulting in some flooding, the Navy said.

The vessel was taking on water after the incident, but the crew was working to stabilize the ship by pumping water out of the hold, a US Navy official told CNN.

The official said emergency procedures have been put in place and the ship is not in danger of sinking at this time.

The Japanese Coast Guard is on the scene and a US official said that US tugboats and other Navy assets, including aircraft, are on the way. The official said the merchant vessel involved in the collision is the ACX Crystal based out the Philippines.

