The one big thing Donald Trump gets totally wrong about the media

Donald Trump was up and tweeting Friday morning. The subject, as it often is, was how terrible the media is.

"The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them," Trump tweeted.

This isn't the first time Trump has tweeted about the media allegedly hating that he tweets. Earlier this month, he hit on that same poin t: "The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out."

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

If Trump believes this -- and he certainly seem to -- it shows a fundamental misunderstanding of how the media views the president's Twitter feed and how he employs it.

The reality is this: Every political journalist in the world is absolutely thrilled that Donald Trump not only tweets but does with the frequency and bluntness that he does. NO reporter wants Donald Trump to stop tweeting. Not one.

