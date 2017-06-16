Story highlights The memo directs staffers to "preserve any written documents ... as well as any electronic information"

It also asks former transition officials to retain records related to five former Trump campaign associates

Washington (CNN) Officials who worked for President Donald Trump's transition team have been directed to preserve all records that might be relevant to the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, according to a copy of the memo obtained by CNN.

The memo from the transition's general counsel directs all staffers and volunteers who worked on the Trump transition to "preserve any written documents ... as well as any electronic information" related to Russia, Ukraine and any foreign travel by Trump transition members.

It also asks former transition officials to retain records related to five former Trump campaign associates: former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his deputy Rick Gates, former foreign policy adviser Carter Page, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, a longtime Trump adviser.

Gates has never before been publicly linked to the investigations into Russian interference, but by including his name in the list, Trump attorneys suggest Gates is being or might be scrutinized in relation to the investigations.

"Failure to follow these protocols could result in criminal or civil penalties, and could form the basis of legal claims, legal presumptions, or jury instructions relating to spoliation of evidence," the memo warns former Trump transition team members.

