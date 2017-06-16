Trump: 'Scalise took a bullet for all of us'

Story highlights
- Scalise remains in critical condition following Wednesday's shooting
- Trump: "We all owe Steve a big, big thank you"
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump called for unity in the aftermath of Wednesday's shooting at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria that has left Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise in a critical condition.
"My dear friend Steve Scalise took a bullet for all of us and because of him -- and all the tremendous pain and suffering he has endured, he is having a hard time, far worse than anyone thought -- our country will perhaps become closer, more unified, so important," Trump said.
Scalise, who remains in critical condition but has improved, was shot in the left hip and suffered damage to internal organs.
"We all owe Steve a big, big thank you," Trump added.
Trump's comments came at the beginning of his speech in Miami Friday announcing a partial rollback of ties to Cuba -- reversing changes made by President Barack Obama's administration.