Trump: 'Scalise took a bullet for all of us'

Story highlights Scalise remains in critical condition following Wednesday's shooting

Trump: "We all owe Steve a big, big thank you"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump called for unity in the aftermath of Wednesday's shooting at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria that has left Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise in a critical condition.

"My dear friend Steve Scalise took a bullet for all of us and because of him -- and all the tremendous pain and suffering he has endured, he is having a hard time, far worse than anyone thought -- our country will perhaps become closer, more unified, so important," Trump said.

Scalise, who remains in critical condition but has improved , was shot in the left hip and suffered damage to internal organs.

"We all owe Steve a big, big thank you," Trump added.